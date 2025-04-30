Ukraine Expects to Sign Minerals Deal With U.S. in ‘Next 24 Hours,’ Prime Minister Says

Ukraine expects to sign a much-anticipated minerals deal with the United States in "the next 24 hours," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Wednesday, as both sides finalised details.

The agreement would see Washington and Kyiv jointly develop Ukraine's mineral resources, an arrangement U.S. President Donald Trump has called "money back" for the wartime aid Ukraine has received from the United States.

"This is truly a good, equal and beneficial international agreement on joint investments in the development and recovery of Ukraine," Shmyhal said on national TV.

"I hope that the agreement will be signed in the near future, within the next 24 hours, and we will take the first step," he added.

Kyiv and Washington planned to sign the agreement weeks ago, but a fiery clash between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House temporarily derailed talks.