Russian State Bank Takes Over Leading Online Marketplace Avito

Russia’s state-owned agricultural bank Rosselkhozbank has acquired a 50% stake in Avito, the country’s largest classifieds platform.

The move is part of a broader wave of strategic e-commerce acquisitions that has seen Russia’s digital economy increasingly come under state control.

According to the RBC news website, the stake was purchased from Kismet Capital Group, the investment firm controlled by businessman Ivan Tavrin, who acquired Avito in 2022 from South Africa's Naspers.

Tavrin confirmed the sale during a meeting with Avito employees, although the financial terms were not disclosed, The Bell reported.

A source close to the transaction told RBC that the deal is “commercial” and incorporates elements of credit provided by Rosselkhozbank during Tavrin’s initial purchase of the company.

While Rosselkhozbank is now a co-owner, the bank reportedly does not plan to interfere in Avito’s management or make changes to its board of directors, according to RBC.

The acquisition is also seen as a potential stepping stone toward an initial public offering (IPO), possibly in a jurisdiction less impacted by international sanctions.

Kremlin takeovers

This deal is part of a broader trend in which the Kremlin and state-aligned businessmen are taking over major online assets. The main vehicle driving this consolidation has been VK, Russia’s version of Facebook. Since Western sanctions rocked Russia’s economy in 2022, VK has been aggressively acquiring digital assets — but at such a rapid pace that it’s now facing financial difficulties and may require a government bailout, bne IntelliNews reported.

Yandex, Russia’s answer to Google, has also been taken over by a consortium of billionaires after founder Arkady Volozh openly criticized the “barbaric” war in Ukraine — one of the few top Russian businessmen to do so — and was forced to sell his stake in the Russian part of the business.

Wildberries, Russia’s largest e-commerce platform owned by the country’s richest woman, Tatiana Kim, underwent a chaotic ownership change last year that saw a dramatic shootout outside Wildberries’ Moscow office and a very public marital breakdown. In a bizarre twist, Kim’s ex-husband sought help from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who said he would “fix” the situation.