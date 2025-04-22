Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Hackers Targeted Dutch Public Facility, Intelligence Agency Says

By AFP
Anete Lusina / pexels

Russian hackers targeted a public facility in the Netherlands last year in the first known cyberattack on the country’s infrastructure, the Dutch military intelligence service said Monday.

The Netherlands remains an “attractive target” for Moscow due to its ongoing support for Ukraine, its Hague-based international institutions, its high-tech industries and key ports like Rotterdam, the Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) said in its annual report.

In 2023, a Russian hacker group launched a cyberattack on the digital control system of a Dutch public facility, the MIVD said.

“As far as known, this is the first time that such a sabotage attack has been carried out against such a digital control system in the Netherlands,” Vice Admiral and MIVD director Peter Reesink said in the 52-page report.

The Dutch intelligence agency did not name the targeted facility, but said the attack ultimately caused no damage.

MIVD warned that Russian units were also mapping critical North Sea infrastructure and conducting underwater activities that indicate “espionage and preparatory actions for disruptions and sabotage.”

“Think, for example, of internet cables, drinking water and energy supplies,” Reesink said.

In 2018, then-Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld said the Netherlands was already in a “cyber war” with Moscow. Her comments came after the expulsion of four Russian GRU military intelligence officers accused of attempting to hack into the headquarters of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague.

Russia dismissed that incident as “disinformation” and labeled global accusations of its cyber activity as “spy mania.”

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Netherlands has provided F-16 fighter jets and a Patriot missile system to Kyiv.

Last week, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced an additional 150 million euros ($172 million) in funding for air defense systems for Ukraine.

