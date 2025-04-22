Russian Hackers Targeted Dutch Public Facility, Intelligence Agency Says

Russian hackers targeted a public facility in the Netherlands last year in the first known cyberattack on the country’s infrastructure, the Dutch military intelligence service said Monday.

The Netherlands remains an “attractive target” for Moscow due to its ongoing support for Ukraine, its Hague-based international institutions, its high-tech industries and key ports like Rotterdam, the Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) said in its annual report.

In 2023, a Russian hacker group launched a cyberattack on the digital control system of a Dutch public facility, the MIVD said.

“As far as known, this is the first time that such a sabotage attack has been carried out against such a digital control system in the Netherlands,” Vice Admiral and MIVD director Peter Reesink said in the 52-page report.

The Dutch intelligence agency did not name the targeted facility, but said the attack ultimately caused no damage.