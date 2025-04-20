Soyuz Spacecraft Brings Joint Russian-American Crew Home From ISS

A Soyuz spacecraft carrying one American and two Russians returned from the International Space Station (ISS) Sunday.

The craft touched down Sunday morning on the Kazakh steppe, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said.

“Today at 4:20 Moscow time, the Soyuz MS-26 landing craft with Alexei Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner and Donald (Don) Pettit aboard landed near the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan,” the space agency said.

Russian cosmonauts Ovchinin and Vagner and NASA astronaut Pettit spent 220 days in space after traveling to the ISS in September last year.

Their time on the ISS coincided with a pair of U.S. astronauts until March. The U.S. pair originally came for eight days, but ended up stranded for more than nine months after the spacecraft they traveled on was deemed unfit to fly them back to Earth.

Space is one of the final areas of U.S.-Russia cooperation amid an almost complete breakdown in relations between Moscow and Washington over Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.