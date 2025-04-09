Russian Lawmakers Move to Ban Satanism, Decry Alleged Azov ‘Ritual Orgies’

Russia’s lower-house State Duma hosted a roundtable late Tuesday dedicated to combating “Satanism” and other ideological beliefs that authorities claim threaten Russian statehood.

Lawmakers at the meeting identified Satanism as a “misanthropic ideology based on the justification of evil,” saying that its goal was to destroy Russia’s religious denominations as part of Western hybrid warfare. They compared it with Nazism and LGBTQ+, according to the newspaper Vedomosti.

“Why do we want to restrict the rights of Satanists? Because they pose a serious threat to our country,” said Vyacheslav Leontiyev, a senior member of the Duma’s anti-Satanism working group.

The group and the Duma Committee on Issues of Public Associations and Religious Organizations are expected to start drafting amendments to Russia’s laws on freedom of conscience, information and commerce to fight the spread of “satanism and other destructive cults and ideologies.” It was not immediately clear when lawmakers would vote on the bills.

“We need to see how these Satanists make a living. Who prints their books and posters? Who pays for their shows and performances? Who’s the customer?” asked State Duma lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov, a member of the ruling United Russia party.