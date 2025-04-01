Mass Cyberattack Disrupts Online Services for Russian Railways

Russian Railways said Tuesday its website and mobile app were knocked offline by a cyberattack, the first such incident since last summer.

The state-owned rail company said ticket offices were unaffected, and sales at train stations continued as usual.

“Our website and mobile application have been subjected to a mass DDoS attack,” Russian Railways said on Telegram. “We’re working to restore access as soon as possible.”

The attack comes a day after Moscow’s Transportation Department reported “technical work” disruptions with the Moscow Metro app.

However, Russian media reported that the Metro app and website may have also been hit by a denial-of-service attack, with a Ukrainian-language message from Ukrainian Railways briefly appearing on the Metro website.

Separately on Monday, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, near the border with Ukraine, claimed a DDoS attack on the Rostelecom provider disrupted the regional administration’s weekly livestream.

Russian Railways previously reported large-scale cyberattacks in July 2024 and February 2022, with services restored within hours.