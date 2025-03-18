Putin Envoy Dmitriev Says He Will Meet Elon Musk ‘Soon’

The head of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund announced Tuesday that he plans to meet with billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk “soon.”

“There will certainly be discussions with Musk soon,” Kirill Dmitriev said during the annual congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, a major business lobby. “We believe he is a unique leader committed to advancing humanity as a whole.”

Dmitriev said he had discussed potential U.S.-Russian cooperation on Mars exploration with the head of Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos.

“Our vision for cooperation with Musk goes beyond just Mars — it’s about leveraging the strong expertise within Roscosmos and [Russia’s nuclear agency] Rosatom, which could contribute to making a Mars mission more efficient and safer,” he said. “I believe this dialogue will continue.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Musk, who also serves as a senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, had not publicly commented on any potential talks with Russian officials.