In Photos: Russians Mark 11 Years Since Annexation of Crimea

On this day 11 years ago, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in a move not recognized by the international community.

The annexation and the conflict between Kyiv's forces and Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine would set the stage for Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbor in 2022.

The annexation has become a central part of the Kremlin's patriotic propaganda efforts, and in past years has been celebrated with a concert rally at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

This year's celebrations were more muted, with sporadic patriotic demonstrations in schools and cities across the country.

Here is a look at the events in annexed Crimea and elsewhere in Russia:
Sevastopol, annexed Crimea — A car flies a Soviet flag at a rally held by the pro-Kremlin Night Wolves Motorcycle Club.
Sergei Malgavko / TASS
Sevastopol, annexed Crimea — A motorcyclist raises his fist at a car rally held by the Night Wolves Motorcycle Club.
Sergei Malgavko / TASS
Sevastopol, annexed Crimea — A woman waves a Russian flag at a car rally.
Sergei Malgavko / TASS
Sevastopol, annexed Crimea — Motorcyclists fly Russian flags during a car rally held by the Night Wolves Motorcycle Club.
Sergei Malgavko / TASS
St. Petersburg — Students from the St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue College and members of Russian youth patriotic movements hold a large Russian flag during the "Flag of Unity" event dedicated to the anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea.
Olga Maltseva / AFP
Sevastopol, annexed Crimea — A girl poses for a photo in front of a poster that reads "My Family is Russia."
t.me/razvozhaev
Sevastopol, annexed Crimea — A display of Russian flags in Sevastopol.
t.me/razvozhaev
Yevpatoria, annexed Crimea — Events marking the anniversary of Crimea's annexation.
t.me/yuryevday
Yevpatoria, annexed Crimea — Events marking the anniversary of Crimea's annexation.
t.me/yuryevday
Yevpatoria, annexed Crimea — Events marking the anniversary of Crimea's annexation.
t.me/yuryevday
Annexed Crimea — Schoolchildren line up to form the number 11 to mark the anniversary of Crimea's annexation.
t.me/chern_admin
