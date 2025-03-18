In Photos: Russians Mark 11 Years Since Annexation of Crimea

On this day 11 years ago, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in a move not recognized by the international community.



The annexation and the conflict between Kyiv's forces and Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine would set the stage for Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbor in 2022.



The annexation has become a central part of the Kremlin's patriotic propaganda efforts, and in past years has been celebrated with a concert rally at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.



This year's celebrations were more muted, with sporadic patriotic demonstrations in schools and cities across the country.



Here is a look at the events in annexed Crimea and elsewhere in Russia: