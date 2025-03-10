Chechen Official Decries ‘Prejudiced’ Telegram Ban in North Caucasus Regions

A minister in Russia’s republic of Chechnya on Monday slammed a federal government decision to block the Telegram messaging app in the region over security concerns, calling the move “irrational” and “prejudiced.”

The criticism from Akhmed Dudayev, Chechnya’s information and national policy minister, followed an announcement from officials in neighboring Dagestan that Telegram had been banned in both regions over fears it could be used by “enemies.”

“The decision to block Telegram in two North Caucasus Federal District regions — Chechnya and Dagestan — was made at the federal level on the recommendation of law enforcement agencies,” Dagestan’s Digital Development Minister Yury Gamzatov told reporters on Saturday.

“It’s often used by enemies,” Gamzatov said, pointing to riots at Makhachkala International Airport on Oct. 29, 2023.

That night, a mob of 1,200 people stormed the airport after rumors spread on local Telegram channels that a flight from Tel Aviv was carrying Jewish passengers. The riot erupted amid anger over Israel’s war on Gaza.