In Photos: Remembering Boris Nemtsov's Life, 10 Years After His Murder
Prominent Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was murdered on this day in 2015.
Nemtsov was shot and killed by hired assassins while walking near the Kremlin with his girlfriend. His murder marked a turning point in Russia's crackdown on Kremlin critics.
He had been a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin's regime and the 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
As war broke out in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukraine's forces, Nemtsov said: "I consider Putin’s war against Ukraine to be the most serious of crimes. I want to say right away: this isn’t a war between Russia and Ukraine. I don’t believe in that definition. This war belongs to Putin. It’s an absolutely cynical, deceitful, bloody, and fratricidal war against our brothers in Ukraine."
Here's a look back at photos from throughout Nemtsov's life:
