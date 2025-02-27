In Photos: Remembering Boris Nemtsov's Life, 10 Years After His Murder

Nemtsov at the March of Peace in Moscow in March 2014. The banner's slogan reads "The Occupation of Crimea Is the Shame of Russia."



"Throughout this event, people have been asking me: why did you come to this march? Because I’m a patriot of my country, because I oppose the war. I don’t want to see soldiers from Moscow, Yaroslavl, Nizhny Novgorod returning in body bags. Our mothers, wives, and children crying — I don’t want that. I don’t believe we have the right to behave this way towards a friendly country. It’s impudent and vile. And most of all, it will hurt Russia," Nemtsov said at the rally.



"We must say no to war. We must call for an end to this senile insanity. We must demand a Russia and a Ukraine without Putin. Glory to Russia! Glory to Ukraine!"

Bogomolov.PL (CC BY-SA 3.0)