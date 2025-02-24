Turkey Sentences Russian Woman to 15 Years in Jail for Abandoning Newborn in Airport Bathroom

A Turkish court has sentenced a Russian teenager to 15 years in prison for abandoning her newborn child in an airport bathroom, Russian state media reported Monday.
Yekaterina Burnashkina, 18, and her 47-year-old mother, Yelena, were arrested at Antalya Airport on Oct. 13, 2024, after cleaning staff discovered the newborn girl in the toilet bowl of a restroom. The infant, whose leg was stuck in the toilet drain according to court documents, was placed in an orphanage.
Antalya’s Fourth High Criminal Court found Burnashkina guilty of attempted murder of a close relative, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.
A separate court last week acquitted Yelena Burnashkina of all charges and allowed her to return to Russia, RIA Novosti reported.
Russia’s Consul General in Antalya, Sergei Vetrik, said earlier this month that his diplomatic mission was working to bring Yekaterina Burnashkina back to Russia. The Russian consulate has not commented on the latest verdict.
Burnashkina’s lawyer, who argued that her client had no criminal intent, told RIA Novosti she plans to appeal the conviction. However, she added that Burnashkina is unlikely to be extradited to Russia.
