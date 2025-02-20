St. Petersburg to Introduce Ethnicity Recognition Software in CCTV Cameras

Officials in St. Petersburg announced controversial plans to equip thousands of the city’s surveillance cameras with ethnicity recognition software, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Thursday.

Oleg Kapitanov, head of interethnic relations for the St. Petersburg city government, said around 8,000 of the city’s 102,000 cameras will feature the new ethnicity recognition technology. According to him, the system will help combat “the formation of ethnic enclaves” and “prevent social tension.”

Kapitanov said the St. Petersburg city government purchased an ethnic recognition software license for 38.4 million rubles ($434,000) from an unidentified vendor as part of the city’s “Safe City” program.

Chinese security firms have marketed racial and ethnic profiling capabilities abroad, and surveillance research groups have documented growing demand in China for facial recognition cameras that track characteristics such as skin color and ethnicity.