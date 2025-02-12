Syria Leader Stresses ‘Strong Strategic Ties’ in Call With Russia’s Putin

Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa emphasized the "strong strategic ties" between his country and Russia during his first telephone call with President Vladimir Putin since taking power, the Syrian presidency said Wednesday.

Rebels led by Sharaa's Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham ousted Moscow's close ally Bashar al-Assad in December after a lightning offensive, and questions have remained over the fate of Russia's two military bases in the war-torn country.

Sharaa emphasized "the strong strategic ties between the two countries and Syria's openness to all parties" in a way that serves "the interests of the Syrian people and strengthens Syria's stability and security," the presidency statement said.

It also said Putin extended "an official invitation to Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Russia."

The Kremlin, in a readout of the call, said Putin wished Sharaa "success... in solving the tasks facing the new leadership of the country for the benefit of the Syrian people."

"The Russian side emphasized its principled position in support of the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian state," it added.