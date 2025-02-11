Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Seeks Extradition of Exiled Journalist From Czech Republic

Farida Kurbangaleeva. Social media

Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office requested the extradition of former Russian state television anchor Farida Kurbangaleeva from the Czech Republic, the journalist wrote on social media late Monday.

Kurbangaleeva, a former presenter of the Vesti news program on the state-run channel Rossiya 1, left the network in 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The extradition request, a photo of which Kurbangaleeva posted on Facebook, does not specify the charges against her, but the journalist said she believes it is linked to criminal charges pressed against her last summer — one for “justifying terrorism” and another for spreading “false information” about the Russian military.

Kurbangaleeva dismissed the charges as fabricated and said she was not concerned that the Czech Republic would comply with the request.

Kurbangaleeva worked for the Prague-based Russian-language television network Current Time, a project of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), between 2018 and 2021. She now works with the exiled news outlet Govorit NeMoskva and runs her own YouTube channel.

Read more about: Journalists , Czech Republic

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Polish-Belarusian Journalist Jailed for 8 Years in Belarus

Belarus on Wednesday sentenced Polish-Belarusian journalist Andrzej Poczobut, who reported critically on President Alexander Lukashenko's regime, to eight...

1K Journalists Have Fled Russia Since Ukraine Invasion – Report

At least 1,000 Russian journalists have fled their country in the nearly 12 months since Moscow invaded Ukraine, according to a new report on the...

Russia Adds State TV Protester Ovsyannikova to Wanted List

Russian authorities on Monday placed Marina Ovsyannikova, the former state TV journalist who denounced the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine on-air, on the...

Journalist's Home Raided Over Five-Year-Old Social Media Posts

The home of a Russian journalist has been raided in connection with songs which she uploaded to her social media profile five years ago, the Gazeta news...