Russia Seeks Extradition of Exiled Journalist From Czech Republic

Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office requested the extradition of former Russian state television anchor Farida Kurbangaleeva from the Czech Republic, the journalist wrote on social media late Monday.
Kurbangaleeva, a former presenter of the Vesti news program on the state-run channel Rossiya 1, left the network in 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
The extradition request, a photo of which Kurbangaleeva posted on Facebook, does not specify the charges against her, but the journalist said she believes it is linked to criminal charges pressed against her last summer — one for “justifying terrorism” and another for spreading “false information” about the Russian military.
Kurbangaleeva dismissed the charges as fabricated and said she was not concerned that the Czech Republic would comply with the request.
Kurbangaleeva worked for the Prague-based Russian-language television network Current Time, a project of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), between 2018 and 2021. She now works with the exiled news outlet Govorit NeMoskva and runs her own YouTube channel.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.