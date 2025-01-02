Russian Attack on Southern Ukraine Kills 1

A Russian air attack on Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region killed one person, local authorities said early Thursday.

Russian forces are trying to seize full control of the frontline region, which Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022, months after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian military launched 11 guided aerial bombs on the village of Stepnogorsk, just a few kilometers from the front line, late on Wednesday.

"A five-story building was destroyed. A man was killed. Rescuers removed his body from under the rubble," the Zaporizhzhia region Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

The strike comes amid an escalation in air attacks, including Russian drone strikes on the center of Kyiv that killed two people in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Ukraine fears a possible renewed Russian offensive toward the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia, around 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the front line and still under Ukrainian control.