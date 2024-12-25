The Photos That Defined Russia in 2024
From the ongoing war in Ukraine, the death of Alexei Navalny and the Russia-West prisoner swap to oil spills, historic flooding and terrorist attacks, 2024 was yet another tumultuous year for Russia.
The Moscow Times has collected the photos that defined the year:
JANUARY
Alexei Belkin / Business Online / TASS
JANUARY
Anya Marchenkova / AFP
JANUARY
Olga Maltseva / AFP
FEBRUARY
Yuri Kochetkov / EPA / TASS
MARCH
Moscow Times Reporter
MARCH
Olga Maltseva / AFP
MARCH
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
APRIL
Yegor Aleyev / TASS
APRIL
Yegor Aleyev / TASS
MAY
Mikhail Metzel / POOL / kremlin.ru
MAY
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
JUNE
SOTAvision
JUNE
TASS
JUNE
Olga Maltseva / AFP
JUNE
Gyanzhevi Gadzhibalayev / TASS
JULY
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
JULY
Sergei Savostyanov / TASS
AUGUST
Adam Schultz / The White House
AUGUST
Yan Dobronosov / AFP
AUGUST
Yan Dobronosov / AFP
SEPTEMBER
Sergei Karpukhin / TASS
SEPTEMBER
Social media
SEPTEMBER
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
OCTOBER
Ilya Pitalev / Photohost agency brics-russia2024.ru
OCTOBER
Mikhail Klimentyev / TASS
NOVEMBER
Roman Pilipey / AFP
NOVEMBER
Dmitri Lovetsky / AP / TASS
DECEMBER
t.me/opershtab23
DECEMBER
Vladimir Smirnov / TASS