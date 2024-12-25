The Photos That Defined Russia in 2024

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1 marked 20 years since the Beslan school siege.



On the morning of Sept. 1, 2004 — the first day of the new school year in Russia — armed terrorists took more than 1,100 civilians hostage at School No. 1 in Beslan, a town in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Ossetia.



In this photo, a woman holding a child looks at portraits of the victims hung on the gymnasium walls. The hostage crisis and the subsequent siege killed more than 300 and injured almost 700 civilians, the majority of whom were children.

Sergei Karpukhin / TASS