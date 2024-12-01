Russia Says Helping Syrian Army ‘Repel’ Rebels in Three Northern Provinces

Russia on Sunday said it was helping the Syrian army "repel" rebel forces in three northern provinces, as Moscow seeks to support the government led by its ally Bashar al-Assad.

An Islamist-dominated rebel alliance launched an offensive against the Syrian government on Wednesday, with Assad's forces losing control of the city of Aleppo on Sunday, according to a war monitor.

"The Syrian Arab Army, with the assistance of the Russian Aerospace Forces, is continuing its operation to repel terrorist aggression in the provinces of Idlib, Hama and Aleppo," the Russian military said in a briefing on its website.