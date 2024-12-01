Russia Says Helping Syrian Army ‘Repel’ Rebels in Three Northern Provinces

Russia on Sunday said it was helping the Syrian army "repel" rebel forces in three northern provinces, as Moscow seeks to support the government led by its ally Bashar al-Assad.
An Islamist-dominated rebel alliance launched an offensive against the Syrian government on Wednesday, with Assad's forces losing control of the city of Aleppo on Sunday, according to a war monitor.
"The Syrian Arab Army, with the assistance of the Russian Aerospace Forces, is continuing its operation to repel terrorist aggression in the provinces of Idlib, Hama and Aleppo," the Russian military said in a briefing on its website.
"Over the past day, missile and bombing strikes were carried out on places where militants and equipment were gathered," it said in the same briefing, without saying where or by whom.
It said at least "320 militants were destroyed."
Russia announced earlier this week that it was bombing rebel targets in the war-torn country, with Russian warplanes striking parts of Aleppo — Syria's second city — for the first time since 2016, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Moscow is Syrian leader Assad's most important military backer, having turned the tide of the civil war in his favor when it intervened in 2015.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.