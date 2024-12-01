Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Helping Syrian Army ‘Repel’ Rebels in Three Northern Provinces

By AFP
This aerial view shows nearly deserted streets in Aleppo after jihadists and their allies entered the northern Syrian city, early on November 30, 2024. Jihadists and their Turkish-backed allies breached Syria's second city of Aleppo on November 29, as they pressed a lightning offensive against forces of the Iranian- and Russian-backed government. Omar Haj Kadour / AFP

Russia on Sunday said it was helping the Syrian army "repel" rebel forces in three northern provinces, as Moscow seeks to support the government led by its ally Bashar al-Assad.

An Islamist-dominated rebel alliance launched an offensive against the Syrian government on Wednesday, with Assad's forces losing control of the city of Aleppo on Sunday, according to a war monitor.

"The Syrian Arab Army, with the assistance of the Russian Aerospace Forces, is continuing its operation to repel terrorist aggression in the provinces of Idlib, Hama and Aleppo," the Russian military said in a briefing on its website.

"Over the past day, missile and bombing strikes were carried out on places where militants and equipment were gathered," it said in the same briefing, without saying where or by whom.

It said at least "320 militants were destroyed."

Russia announced earlier this week that it was bombing rebel targets in the war-torn country, with Russian warplanes striking parts of Aleppo — Syria's second city — for the first time since 2016, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Moscow is Syrian leader Assad's most important military backer, having turned the tide of the civil war in his favor when it intervened in 2015.

