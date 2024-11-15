Russia To Stop Delivering Gas to Austria – Energy Company

Russia is expected to stop delivering gas to Austria from Saturday, said a spokeswoman for OMV, the Alpine nation's energy company.
"We have been informed" by Russian energy giant Gazprom that it will no longer deliver Russian gas, the OMV spokeswoman told AFP on Friday.
Austria has long been heavily dependent on Russian gas, but its environment minister Leonore Gewessler insisted the energy supply was secure.
"Russia is once again using energy as a weapon. Austria has been preparing for this situation for a long time," Gewessler posted on X.
Domestic gas storage facilities were full and currently able to meet more than one year's consumption for Austria, she added.
On Wednesday, OMV announced it had received an award of 230 million euros ($243 million) after launching arbitration proceedings against Gazprom over its irregular German gas supplies.
The award was given under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).
OMV said the award would be set off "with immediate effect" against its payments due to Gazprom.
"It is expected that there may be a deterioration of the contractual relationship... with Gazprom Export, including a potential halt of gas supply," OMV said.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, countries across the EU have worked to shift their dependency away from Russian gas.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.