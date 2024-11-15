Russia To Stop Delivering Gas to Austria – Energy Company

Russia is expected to stop delivering gas to Austria from Saturday, said a spokeswoman for OMV, the Alpine nation's energy company.

"We have been informed" by Russian energy giant Gazprom that it will no longer deliver Russian gas, the OMV spokeswoman told AFP on Friday.

Austria has long been heavily dependent on Russian gas, but its environment minister Leonore Gewessler insisted the energy supply was secure.

"Russia is once again using energy as a weapon. Austria has been preparing for this situation for a long time," Gewessler posted on X.