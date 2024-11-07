Kremlin Hints at Possible Putin-Trump Call Before January Inauguration

Russian President Vladimir Putin may speak with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration in January, but the Kremlin leader will not initiate contact, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Trump, who secured a historic second term in the White House on Wednesday, has pledged to end the war in Ukraine before taking the oath of office. His criticism of outgoing President Joe Biden’s support for Ukraine has raised concerns in Kyiv that Washington might suspend arms deliveries, potentially weakening Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s gradual territorial gains.

“It’s not ruled out,” Peskov told reporters when asked about possible contact between Putin and Trump before the Jan. 20 inauguration. “[Trump] has said he’d call Putin before the inauguration. These are his words, we have nothing else to say here yet.”

On Wednesday, Peskov said Putin remains “open” to contact with Trump but indicated that Russia would not take the first step in re-establishing communication.