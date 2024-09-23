Japan Lodges Protest With Moscow After Airspace Violation

Japan lodged a "very serious protest" with Moscow after a Russian patrol plane entered its airspace three times, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Monday, calling it the first confirmed violation since 2019.

Tokyo responded to the incident by scrambling fighter jets and issuing radio and flare warnings, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters.

"We confirmed today that a Russian Il-38 patrol aircraft has violated our airspace over our territorial waters north of Rebun Island, Hokkaido, on three occasions," he said.

"The airspace violation is extremely regrettable and today we lodged a very serious protest with the Russian government via diplomatic channels and strongly urged them to prevent a recurrence."

Kihara said it was "the first publicly announced airspace incursion by a Russian aircraft since June 2019," when a Tu-95 bomber entered Japanese airspace in southern Okinawa and around the Izu Islands south of Tokyo.