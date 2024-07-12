×
Multiple Russian Soldiers Dead, Wounded in Military Site Shooting Near Ukraine – Baza

t.me/vvgladkov

A shooting at a military deployment site in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine has left a number of Russian soldiers dead and wounded, media reported Friday.

Baza, a Telegram news channel believed to have links to Russia’s security services, said a manhunt was underway for a serviceman armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle and 70 rounds of ammunition.

It was not possible to independently confirm the report and Baza did not say how many people were killed.

Baza later said two soldiers were killed and one wounded after the shooting late Thursday.

The outlet posted a blurred photograph of a man claimed to be the shooter, identified as 29-year-old Alexei from the republic of Chuvashia in central Russia. His last name was not provided.

The weapon and ammunition he was thought to have taken near the military site where the shooting took place, Baza added.

The Belgorod region has been frequently targeted by Ukrainian attacks since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Regional authorities, who have not commented on the reported shooting, say more than 250 people have been killed in cross-border shelling and drone strikes.

