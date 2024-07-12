Multiple Russian Soldiers Dead, Wounded in Military Site Shooting Near Ukraine – Baza

A shooting at a military deployment site in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine has left a number of Russian soldiers dead and wounded, media reported Friday.

Baza, a Telegram news channel believed to have links to Russia’s security services, said a manhunt was underway for a serviceman armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle and 70 rounds of ammunition.

It was not possible to independently confirm the report and Baza did not say how many people were killed.

Baza later said two soldiers were killed and one wounded after the shooting late Thursday.