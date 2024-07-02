World Bank Upgrades Russia to ‘High-Income’ Country

The World Bank has upgraded Russia from an “upper-middle-income” to a “high-income” country with per-capita gross national income (GNI) totaling $14,250 in 2023.
“Economic activity in Russia was influenced by a large increase in military-related activity in 2023,” the international financial institution said Monday.
Russia’s move up the ranks was also boosted by growth in trade (+6.8%), the financial sector (+8.7%), and construction (+6.6%), according to the U.S.-based institution.
“These factors led to increases in both real (3.6%) and nominal (10.9%) GDP, and Russia’s Atlas GNI per capita grew by 11.2%,” it said.
World economies are divided into four groups based on per-capita GNI measures in U.S. dollars. The World Bank’s 2024-25 classification for “high-income” countries increased the threshold to $14,005 or more.
Bulgaria and Palau joined Russia in becoming “high-income economies” with $14,460 and $14,250 per-capita GNI, respectively.
In nominal terms, Russia ranks 72nd in per-capita GNI and 53rd in purchasing power parity.
Ukraine, which has been fighting off a full-scale Russian invasion since 2022, moved up from a “lower-middle-income” to an “upper-middle-income” status after economic growth resumed in 2023, the World Bank said.
