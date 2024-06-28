St. Petersburg Court Charges Son of Anti-War Candidate With ‘Discrediting’ Army

A St. Petersburg court has pressed misdemeanor charges against the son of a Leningrad siege survivor who is running to unseat the pro-Kremlin incumbent governor of Russia’s second-largest city, local media reported Friday.

Denis Vasilyev was accused of “discrediting” the Russian military, according to the Zaks.ru news website, which cited a local court’s press service. The charges are said to be connected to posts he made on the Russian social media website VKontakte.

The St. Petersburg court that registered the case against Vasilyev did not disclose any details about his social media posts.

The man faces up to 50,000 rubles ($580) in fines if found guilty of the charges. Zaks.ru reported that he was previously fined 30,000 rubles under the same charges in October 2022.