Russia Adds Exiled Actor Panin to ‘Terrorists and Extremists’ List

Russia has added the exiled actor Alexei Panin to its list of “terrorists and extremists,” the state-run TASS news agency reported Tuesday, citing the state financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring.
A Moscow court in February ruled to place Panin, known for his roles in films like “The Star” (2002) and “Dead Man's Bluff” (2005), in pre-trial detention in absentia.
The actor has lived abroad since 2020, and following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, he moved to the United States.
Russian authorities charged Panin with “justifying terrorism” last year after he made an online post celebrating the deadly October 2022 bomb attack on the Crimea bridge.
Rosfinmonitoring on Wednesday also added ex-presidential human rights council member Eva Merkacheva, as well as journalists Anna Loyko and Maria Menshikova, to its list of “terrorists and extremists,” according to TASS.
Being included on the list allows the Russian authorities to freeze designees’ bank accounts without a court order.
