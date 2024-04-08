Russia Says Over 10K Residential Houses Flooded Across Urals, Siberia

Russia said Monday that more than 10,000 residential buildings were flooded across the Urals, Volga region and western Siberia as emergency services evacuated cities threatened by rising rivers.

On Sunday, Russia declared a federal emergency in the Orenburg region, where the Ural River flooded much of the city of Orsk and is now reaching dangerous levels in the main city of Orenburg.

"On the territories of the Siberian, Privolzhye [Volga region] and the central federal regions a rise in air temperature, active snow melting and the overflow of rivers is forecast," Russia's emergencies ministry said on social media.

"More than 10,400 residential houses are flooded."

Russia has evacuated thousands of people already, mostly in the Orenburg region near Kazakhstan.

Much of the city of Orsk has been flooded after torrential rain burst a nearby dam.