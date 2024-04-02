Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Warnings ‘Too General’ to Prevent Crocus Attack, Russia’s Spy Chief Says

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service сhief Sergei Naryshkin. Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s spy chief said Tuesday that U.S. warnings of a possible extremist attack were too broad to have prevented the deadly concert hall attack outside Moscow late last month.

“The Federal Security Service [FSB] received some information from the U.S. intelligence services that such a thing was unfortunately possible,” Sergei Naryshkin, who heads Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), told reporters.

“But as our Russian colleagues said, the information was too general and did not allow us to fully identify those who committed this terrible crime,” he was quoted as saying by the state-run Interfax news agency.

FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov last week also acknowledged that Russia had received “general” information about a possible attack from the United States.

The public and private U.S. warnings, along with a new report that Russian ally Iran had warned Moscow about the possibility of a major “terrorist operation,” have raised questions about Russia’s security lapse.

Meanwhile, top Russian officials have suggested, without providing evidence, that Ukraine and the West were partly responsible for the March 22 attack on Crocus City Hall, which claimed the lives of more than 140 people.

On Monday, the SVR’s press service accused the Biden administration of “deflecting suspicion” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and playing up the role of the Islamic State’s affiliate ISIS-K.

ISIS-K has said it was responsible for the massacre, while Kyiv and the West have denied any involvement.

President Vladimir Putin, who had dismissed the U.S. warnings as efforts to “intimidate and destabilize society,” said later Tuesday that Russia will “definitely” find out who had ordered the attack. 

"We paid a very high price, and the entire analysis of the situation must be extremely objective and professional,” Putin told Interior Ministry officials.

Read more about: Naryshkin , Terrorism , United States

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

rocky resolution

Russia Says Ready to Activate Tajik Military Base Amid U.S. Pullout, Taliban Advance in Afghanistan

“We’ll do everything ... to prevent any aggressive encroachments against our allies,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Terrorism

U.S. Urges Travelers To Reconsider Visiting Russia

Russia is listed together with Sudan, Pakistan and Niger.
Terrorism

‘The Campaign Fog Is Lifted’: Russian Prime Minister Says Donald Trump Is Done

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has fiercely rebuked U.S. President Donald Trump for authorizing airstrikes against a government airbase in Syria...
Terrorism

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

A former Russian youth leader has been found guilty of justifying terrorism after publishing an anti-LGBT rant in support of the gunman who opened fire...