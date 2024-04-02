U.S. Warnings ‘Too General’ to Prevent Crocus Attack, Russia’s Spy Chief Says

Russia’s spy chief said Tuesday that U.S. warnings of a possible extremist attack were too broad to have prevented the deadly concert hall attack outside Moscow late last month.

“The Federal Security Service [FSB] received some information from the U.S. intelligence services that such a thing was unfortunately possible,” Sergei Naryshkin, who heads Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), told reporters.

“But as our Russian colleagues said, the information was too general and did not allow us to fully identify those who committed this terrible crime,” he was quoted as saying by the state-run Interfax news agency.

FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov last week also acknowledged that Russia had received “general” information about a possible attack from the United States.

The public and private U.S. warnings, along with a new report that Russian ally Iran had warned Moscow about the possibility of a major “terrorist operation,” have raised questions about Russia’s security lapse.