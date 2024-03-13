Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

After Kyiv Row, Moscow Hails Pope’s Peace Efforts

By AFP
Pope Francis waves to faithful as he attends his general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City. Alessandro di Meo / EPA / TASS

Russia congratulated Pope Francis Wednesday on 11 years in office, hailing his support for "humanism and peace" after the pontiff caused outrage by urging Ukraine to "raise the white flag."

"Pope Francis is a true and sincere advocate of humanism, peace and traditional values," the Russian Embassy to the Holy See posted on X, formerly Twitter, in English.

It offered the embassy's "best wishes" to the 87-year-old, describing him as "one of the few political leaders with a truly strategic viewpoint on world problems."

Francis marked 11 years since being named head of the Catholic Church on March 13, 2013, amid a diplomatic storm.

In an interview conducted last month and broadcast Saturday, the Argentine urged Kyiv, which has been fighting invading Russian forces for two years, to "raise the white flag and negotiate."

The Ukrainian government reacted with fury, even while the Vatican insisted that the words "white flag" were intended to mean a cessation of hostilities, not a surrender.

At his weekly audience on Wednesday morning at the Vatican, Francis — speaking in general terms — prayed for an end to "this madness of war, which is always a defeat."

Read more about: Religion , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

forced mobilization

Police Raid Moscow Mosque for War Recruits – Reports

“OMON [riot police] took me and the other men leaving the mosque to a military enlistment office after Friday prayers,” one of the worshippers said...
1 Min read
religious rift

Russian Orthodox Leader Says Kyiv Eviction 'Monstrous'

A group of monks faces eviction from a monastery in Kyiv over its links to Russia.
1 Min read
opinion Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan

How Russia's FSB Embraced Religion in the Face of a Baffling War

The higher-ups in the security forces have long recognized the use of the Russian Orthodox Church as an unofficial arm of the state.
4 Min read
backlash continues

Pope's Remarks on Russian Ethnic Minorities 'Un-Christian' – Lavrov

Moscow on Thursday described as "un-Christian" recent comments by Pope Francis that Russian ethnic minorities were among the "cruelest" actors in Moscow's...