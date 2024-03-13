After Kyiv Row, Moscow Hails Pope’s Peace Efforts

Russia congratulated Pope Francis Wednesday on 11 years in office, hailing his support for "humanism and peace" after the pontiff caused outrage by urging Ukraine to "raise the white flag."

"Pope Francis is a true and sincere advocate of humanism, peace and traditional values," the Russian Embassy to the Holy See posted on X, formerly Twitter, in English.

It offered the embassy's "best wishes" to the 87-year-old, describing him as "one of the few political leaders with a truly strategic viewpoint on world problems."

Francis marked 11 years since being named head of the Catholic Church on March 13, 2013, amid a diplomatic storm.