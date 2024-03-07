Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Star Figure Skater Valieva Removed from Russian National Team

Figure skater Kamila Valieva. Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Figure skater Kamila Valieva has been removed from the Russian national team, the head of Russia’s Figure Skating Federation told state media on Thursday.

“Valieva is currently not part of the national team. Everything was done in accordance with legal documents,” Alexander Kogan, who heads the figure skating body, was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency. 

He did not provide further details about Valieva's exclusion from Russia's national team.

In January, the Court of Arbitration for Sport suspended the teenage athlete for four years after she failed a doping test before the 2022 Winter Olympics. 

The Kremlin slammed the suspension as a “politicized” decision.

At the Beijing Games in February 2022, Valieva, then 15, became the first female skater to land a quadruple jump in an Olympic competition, helping Russia secure gold in the team event.

The next day, she was told she had tested positive before the event for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina but banned for athletes.

Valieva’s positive test raised questions not just about her guilt, but also about how she was treated as a minor, the way the test was conducted and the value of the drug involved for enhancing performance.

In December, the International Olympics Committee said it would allow Russian athletes at this year’s Paris Olympics to compete as neutrals and outside of team events and so long as they did not support the invasion of Ukraine.

At the time, the Olympic body said that there were only eight athletes from Russia who had qualified as neutral athletes.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Olympics , Sport

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

court date

Russia To Put WNBA Star Griner on Trial in July

Brittney Griner was charged with drug smuggling, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison in Russia.
keeping score

Beijing Winter Olympics: Tally of Medals for Russian Athletes

The Russian Olympic Committee team is placed ninth with 32 medals overall.
out of bounds

Promising Skier Flees Belarus After Banned Over Political Views – Reuters

Daria Dolidovich is the latest Belarusian athlete to face repercussions on accusations of supporting the country’s opposition.
moved to the lead

In Photos: Russian Athletes Compete in Beijing Winter Games

Over 200 athletes are competing under the Russian Olympic Committee banner.