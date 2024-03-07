Star Figure Skater Valieva Removed from Russian National Team

Figure skater Kamila Valieva has been removed from the Russian national team, the head of Russia’s Figure Skating Federation told state media on Thursday.

“Valieva is currently not part of the national team. Everything was done in accordance with legal documents,” Alexander Kogan, who heads the figure skating body, was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

He did not provide further details about Valieva's exclusion from Russia's national team.

In January, the Court of Arbitration for Sport suspended the teenage athlete for four years after she failed a doping test before the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Kremlin slammed the suspension as a “politicized” decision.