Denmark Closes Nord Stream Sabotage Probe

Danish police said Monday that they were closing their investigation into the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Germany, a move dubbed "close to absurd" by the Kremlin.

Neighboring Sweden closed its investigation in early February citing a lack of jurisdiction, meaning only Germany now has an ongoing investigation into the leaks.

"Based on the investigation, the authorities can conclude that the sabotage of the pipelines was intentional," Copenhagen police said in a statement.

"At the same time, it is also assessed that there is not the necessary basis for pursuing a criminal case in Denmark," it said.

Different theories about who is responsible for the sabotage have emerged — pointing the finger at Ukraine, Russia or the United States. All have denied involvement.

Four large gas leaks were discovered on Nord Stream's two pipelines off the Danish island of Bornholm in September 2022, with seismic institutes recording two underwater explosions just before.

The pipelines had been at the center of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation for Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.