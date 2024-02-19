UAE Banks Limit Payments With Russia Over Secondary Sanctions Threat – Vedomosti

Major lenders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have begun closing bank accounts belonging to Russian nationals and limiting settlements with Russia following threats of secondary sanctions from the United States, the Vedomosti business daily reported Monday, citing anonymous Russian business and government sources.

In December, the United States threatened to cut off access to its financial system to foreign banks doing business with companies that support Russia’s defense industry.

The warnings from Washington have already prompted some banks in China and Turkey to limit settlements and close accounts belonging to Russian citizens.

Facing risks of secondary sanctions, UAE banks have stopped processing payments to and from Russia and are gradually closing the accounts of Russian citizens, Vedomosti said, citing an unnamed spokesperson for the Delovaya Rossiya business association.