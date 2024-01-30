In First, Russian Stands Trial for Displaying ‘Extremist’ Rainbow Flag

A Russian photographer went on trial Tuesday for posting a rainbow flag online, marking the first case of a person being charged for displaying the LGBT symbol since Russia banned the so-called “international LGBT public movement” as an “extremist” organization.

Russia’s Supreme Court in November outlawed the “international LGBT movement,” with individuals facing up to six years in prison if convicted of involvement.

Earlier this month, media outlets published the full text of the Supreme Court ruling, which describes the six-color gay pride flag as an “extremist symbol.”

The document was attached to a misdemeanor case involving “the display of extremist symbols” in the southwestern Russian city of Saratov, according to the local news website FreeNews-Volga.