Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

In First, Russian Stands Trial for Displaying ‘Extremist’ Rainbow Flag

Updated:
Inna Mosina. Inna Mosina Photography / Facebook

A Russian photographer went on trial Tuesday for posting a rainbow flag online, marking the first case of a person being charged for displaying the LGBT symbol since Russia banned the so-called “international LGBT public movement” as an “extremist” organization.

Russia’s Supreme Court in November outlawed the “international LGBT movement,” with individuals facing up to six years in prison if convicted of involvement.

Earlier this month, media outlets published the full text of the Supreme Court ruling, which describes the six-color gay pride flag as an “extremist symbol.”

The document was attached to a misdemeanor case involving “the display of extremist symbols” in the southwestern Russian city of Saratov, according to the local news website FreeNews-Volga.

The independent news website Mediazona identified the defendant as 33-year-old photographer Inna Mosina, who had allegedly posted a rainbow flag on her Instagram page a month before the Supreme Court ruling went into force.

Mosina told Saratov’s Leninsky District Court on Tuesday that the rainbow flags on her Instagram page are “creative solutions” and do not represent LGBTQ+ symbols, according to Mediazona.

Mosina faces up to 15 days in prison or a fine of up to 2,000 rubles ($22) if found guilty of “displaying extremist symbols,” according to the human rights group Pervyi Otdel, whose lawyers represent her in court.

Perviy Otdel argued that the case against Mosina violates Russia's Constitution, which guarantees freedom of opinion.

Mosina’s court hearing was adjourned until Feb. 5, when the judge is expected to question the police officer who opened the country’s first case for the “display of extremist symbols,” according to Mediazona.

Read more about: LGBT , Saratov

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

walking it back

Russian Food Retailer VkusVill Apologizes for ‘Hurtful’ LGBT Family Ad

Members of Russia's LGBT community slammed the apology.
self-censorship

Gay Sex Scene Cut From Tucci, Firth Drama in Russia – Reports

“Supernova’s” Russian distributor reportedly went to the cutting board out of fear that movie theaters would refuse to release it.
traditional push

Russia’s Ruling Party Campaigns to Ban 'Propaganda' of Polyamory, Bisexuality – Reports

Russia has already banned “gay propaganda” in a law critics say has been used to silence activists and shut down gay pride events.
LGBT

Russian Political Party Stands By Transgender Voting Precinct Worker

The Just Russia political party says it will not try to remove Yekaterina Messorosh from a local voting precinct commission in St. Petersburg because of...