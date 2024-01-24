Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Hackers Target Campaign Website for Russia's Anti-War Presidential Hopeful

Russian presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin. Anatoly Maltsev / EPA / TASS

The website for anti-war presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin experienced an outage on Wednesday that his campaign said was caused by a denial-of-service attack.

“Our website has again been subjected to a DDoS attack. The malfunctions will be repaired as soon as possible,” Nadezhdin wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

The Moscow Times was unable to access the website as of Wednesday afternoon.

Nadezhdin had previously said his campaign website was hacked on Jan. 17.

Nadezhdin, 60, said Tuesday he had collected the 100,000 signatures of endorsement required under Russian election laws for candidates running from political parties that do not have representation in parliament.

But his campaign stressed that it aims to collect 150,000 signatures to send to Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) to avoid any mistakes in the paperwork.

The CEC last month cited improper signatures when barring another anti-war presidential hopeful, Yekaterina Duntsova, from running in the March election.

Nadezhdin is a veteran politician running from the center-right Civic Initiative party who calls himself a “principled opponent” of President Vladimir Putin’s policies.

The Kremlin said Wednesday it does not view Nadezhdin as a serious rival to Putin, who is widely expected to win his fifth overall presidential term.

Nadezhdin openly calls for ending the war against Ukraine, promises to end mobilization, return Russian soldiers home and free political prisoner if elected.

Thousands across Russia have in recent weeks left signatures for Nadezhdin to allow him to appear on the ballot in what some see as a form of anti-war protest in the face of the Kremlin’s widening crackdown on dissent.

Read more about: Hackers , Elections , Anti-war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Strategic messaging

Navalny Launches Anti-War Presidential Campaign From Jail

“This is an election campaign against the candidates named ‘War’ and Putin,” the opposition leader said in a statement posted online.
2 Min read
cyber warfare

U.S. Disrupted Russian Trolls on Day of November Election

The group had posed as Americans and spread disinformation online in an attempt to influence the 2016 election.
Hackers

Russia Is Ready to Publish Correspondence on Alleged U.S. Election 'Interference,' Official Says

The official said that the U.S. had first approached Russia about the alleged hacking campaign in October 2016.
Hackers

Russians Suspected of Using Pokémon Go to Sow U.S. Racial Tensions

CNN says Russia may have used Pokémon Go to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections