Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Alcohol Dependency in Russia Increases for First Time in a Decade

Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Alcohol dependency in Russia has increased for the first time in 10 years, Russia’s business daily Kommersant reported Monday, citing data from the state statistics agency Rosstat.

In the decade between 2010 and 2021, first-time alcohol use disorder diagnoses declined from 153,900 to 53,300.

But in 2022, doctors issued 54,200 first-time diagnoses of alcohol use disorder, according to Rosstat’s “Healthcare in Russia 2023” handbook published in December.

Russia’s Health Ministry has said that the COVID-19 pandemic “disrupted the trend toward lower alcohol consumption,” which was marked by a decrease in alcohol poisoning deaths from 15 per 100,000 to seven per 100,000 in the last 15 years.

“Social and economic upheavals, increased geopolitical confrontations and sanctions have somewhat slowed” progress in reducing excessive alcohol consumption, Ruslan Isayev, who heads a Moscow-based addiction clinic, told Kommersant.

Diagnoses do not account for addicts who seek treatment in private clinics, said Vladimir Mendelevich, head of the Kazan State Medical University’s Department of Medical and General Psychology.

Alcohol-induced psychosis, which includes symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions that last after the effects of alcohol wear off, has “increased dramatically” in recent years, Mendelevich told Kommersant.

According to Rosstat, alcohol psychosis cases in 2022 totaled 12,900 after declining from 47,500 to 12,800 in 2010-21.

Read more about: Alcohol , Rosstat

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Dry party

Russia's Alcohol Consumption Plummets More Than 40% – WHO Study

The change has helped substantially boost life expectancies in the country, the WHO said.
Higher consumption

Drinking Up in Russia, Survey Says

The number of Russians who said they don’t drink at all is down 7 percent from last year.
Alcohol

Russian Orthodox Church Slams Proposal to Continue Selling Beer at Stadiums

“Alcohol abuse leads to the deaths of adults,” said the head of the Orthodox Church’s anti-alcoholism coordinating center.
Alcohol

Alcoholism In Russia Drops by One-Third

The number of alcoholics in Russia has dropped by a third in the course of the last seven years, the country’s Federal Consumer Protection Service announced...