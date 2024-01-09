Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Arrests U.S. Citizen on Drug Charges

By AFP
Updated:
Robert Woodland. Robert Woodland / Instagram

Russian authorities have brought drug-related charges against U.S. citizen Robert Woodland, who was detained by law enforcement agents earlier this month, a Moscow court said Tuesday.

"On January 6, the Ostankinsky District Court of Moscow ordered Robert Romanov Woodland to be placed in detention for a period of two months, until March 5, 2024," the court said.

Woodland is accused of the "illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, manufacture, processing" of drugs and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Russian authorities have arrested several U.S. citizens in recent years, with critics accusing Moscow of using detainees as bargaining chips in exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.

Among the Americans detained in Russia is Paul Whelan, a former marine who was sentenced to 16 years in prison on spying charges that he denies.

In March, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich became the first Western journalist to be held on espionage charges in Russia since the Soviet era.

