Russian Official Probed for Wishing Cancer on Family Members of Subordinates

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry has launched a disciplinary probe into one of its regional chiefs for publically wishing cancer on the family members of subordinates who accused him of corruption, a federal lawmaker said Monday.

Nikolai Lyubavin, who heads the Emergency Situations Ministry’s Volgograd region branch, was recorded blasting unidentified staff members for filing a complaint with prosecutors over his alleged ties to one of Russia’s largest private banks Otkritie.

“Whoever wrote this, I hope their hands fall off and their entire family gets cancer,” Lyubavin said during a video conference at the regional Emergency Situations Ministry.

The video was published on Sunday by multiple media outlets in Volgograd.