Russian Military to Drop Catering Contract With Prigozhin's Firm – Kommersant

Russia’s military will sever its contract with the late Yevgeny Prigozhin's food catering business and begin using the services of a competitor company, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday.

RBE Group, which had supplied Russia’s Defense Ministry with rations until being replaced by Prigozhin's Concord Catering, will again provide food services to the army, according to an anonymous source close to the company.

Kommersant said RBE has been readying for the renewed contract by hiring managers and renting commercial space in central Moscow vacated by the French alcohol maker Pernod Ricard.

RBE Group was forced to fire 32,000 employees after losing its contract to Concord Catering in 2013, when Russian investigators launched a probe into the heads of RBE’s several subsidiaries.