Russia Puts ICC President on Wanted List

By AFP
ICC President, Judge Piotr Hofmański. The International Criminal Court

Russia said Monday it had placed Piotr Hofmanski, the president of the International Criminal Court, on its wanted list.

In March the Hague-based court announced an arrest warrant for Putin for allegedly unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children, which is a war crime.

The ICC also issued a warrant against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights, on similar charges.

The Interior Ministry did not provide details of the allegations against Hofmanski.

Russia has earlier issued arrest warrants for ICC prosecutor Karim Khan and several judges.

Russia, which is not a member of the ICC, insists the warrant against Putin is "void".

In September, the ICC opened a field office in Ukraine, as part of efforts to hold Russian forces accountable for Moscow's offensive in the Western-backed country.

