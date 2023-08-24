Prigozhin Plane Crash: What Do We Know?

A plane carrying Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed northwest of Moscow on Wednesday, exactly two months after he and his mercenary outfit launched a failed coup against Russia’s military leadership. Here’s everything we know about the crash, reactions from world leaders and analysis of what it could mean for Russia: What do we know about the crash? An Embraer Legacy 600 private jet dropped off radar screens near the village of Kuzhenkino in Russia’s Tver region, northeast of Moscow, at 6.20 p.m. local time on Wednesday. It was traveling from the Russian capital to St. Petersburg. The plane has been linked to Prigozhin and was sanctioned by the United States in 2019. Videos circulated on social media showed the plane in free fall spinning to the ground with a trail of light smoke behind it. Upon hitting the ground nose-first, the fuselage caught fire and started billowing dark smoke into the air.

Wreckage at the crash site of the Embraer Legacy jet. Russian Investigative Committee

Russia’s Emergency Situation Ministry said all 10 people on board died. The federal aviation agency published a manifest of 7 passengers and 3 crew. Alongside Priogzhin, the manifest said his top military commander Dmitry Utkin and other senior Wagner figures were on board. There was “no indication that there was anything wrong with this aircraft,” prior to the rapid descent at the end of the flight, Ian Petchenik of Flightradar24 said. He told Reuters the erratic climb in altitude could have been as the crew were “wrestling” with whatever problem they had encountered mid-air. What don’t we know about the crash? Russian authorities have not officially commented on the possible causes of the crash. As of 2:30 p.m. Moscow time on Thursday — more than 18 hours after the crash — neither the Kremlin nor Russia’s Defense Ministry have commented publicly on the incident. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the violation of traffic safety rules and is investigating the crash. A representative told the RBC business news site it had not ruled out any possible explanations, ranging from pilot error or technical malfunction to “external influence.” Investigators continued to search for the jet’s black box on Thursday. Poor weather overnight had delayed the work of forensic teams on site, state broadcaster Rossiya-24 reported. None of the victims have yet been formally identified. The bodies that were recovered from the crash site were taken to a morgue in the city of Tver on Thursday morning, according to Russian journalists on the scene. The injuries were too severe to allow for visual identification of the victims, the Fontanka news outlet reported from the crash site. Biological material collected at the site had been sent to Moscow for forensic analysis, according to the Baza Telegram channel, which is purported to have links to Russian law enforcement. What could have caused the crash? Prigozhin’s fate has been the subject of intense debates after he led the June 23-24 rebellion to topple Russia’s military leadership. Putin said the coup plotters would “inevitably be punished,” but Prigozhin had appeared free to travel around Russia, despite a supposed deal struck with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to relocate to Belarus following the mutiny. Immediate speculation across Russian social media and among figures close to the Wagner group has centered on two possible explanations for the crash: an explosive device on board, or a purposeful shoot-down by anti-aircraft missiles.

news Prigozhin Supporters Mourn Wagner Boss After Apparent Death Read more

Most explanations assume Prigozhin was targeted deliberately following his failed attempt to topple Russia’s military leadership in his June rebellion, with the chance of the crash being an accident seen as remote. The Associated Press said its frame-by-frame analysis of two online videos showing the jet’s freefall appeared “consistent with some sort of explosion mid-flight.” The Financial Times cited an anonymous Western official saying they had been told by an unknown party that the plane “had been brought down by a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.” They could not confirm whether Prigozhin was on board. Various Russian Telegram channels reported on Thursday that investigators were looking into the possibility of an on-board explosive device. The 112 Telegram channel, which has links to Russia’s security services, reported that investigators were seeking to interview everybody who had access to the hangar where the aircraft was stored before the flight. The jet had been under repair for 10 days before Wednesday’s flight, Russian media reported. How have world leaders reacted? Western figures were quick to suggest the Kremlin, and Putin personally, were involved in the incident. U.S. President Joe Biden, who was briefed on the incident on Wednesday told reporters: “I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised. … There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind, but I don’t know enough to answer.” A French government spokesman said he generally agreed with Biden’s assessment, and said there were “reasonable doubts” over the cause of the crash. Ukrainian President Volodymry Zelenskiy said Ukraine had nothing to do with the incident. “Everybody understands who was involved,” he told journalists in Kyiv. As of 2:30 p.m. Moscow time on Thursday, the Kremlin had not commented on the incident. Minutes after Russian media first reported the crash on Wednesday evening, President Vladimir Putin gave a speech at an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Battle of Kursk during World War II.

What are independent analysts saying? Several independent analysts have also pointed the finger at the Kremlin. “No matter the cause of the plane crash, everyone will see this as an act of retaliation and retribution,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of the R.Politik analysis group. She said the Kremlin would not be too concerned about pushing back against that narrative. “From Putin's perspective, as well as many among the security and military officials, Prigozhin's death should serve as a lesson to any potential successors,” she wrote on Twitter. Mark Galeotti, a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, said the “assassination” marks a new escalation in Putin’s campaign against traitors — but one that does little to make the president appear stronger. “Putin — who would have had to have at the very least approved any decision to kill Prigozhin — has moved into a new and even more blatant era of assassination,” he wrote in The Spectator. “The Russian elites are likely to see this as evidence not that Putin is strong but that he is increasingly and murderously erratic.”