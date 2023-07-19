Ukraine Claims Responsibility for Fire at Crimea Military Site

Recast with Budanov's comments.

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for a fire that broke out early Wednesday at a Russian military training area in annexed Crimea.

"A successful operation was carried out in occupied Crimea. The enemy hides the extent of the damage done and the number of casualties," said Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Department.

Budanov added that the fire was the result of the "joint work" between Ukraine's armed forces and security services.

The large blaze triggered evacuations and cut off traffic along a highway that leads to a key bridge сonnecting the annexed peninsula to mainland Russia, Kremlin-installed authorities said Wednesday morning.