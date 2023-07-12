Russians Withdrew Over $1 Bln From Banks During Wagner Mutiny

Russians withdrew 100 billion rubles ($1.1 billion) from banks during the panic that ensued as Wagner mercenaries marched on Moscow last month, Russia’s Central Bank said Tuesday.

“The need for cash increased in June and led to a 500 billion ruble liquidity outflow,” the bank said in a monthly monetary policy report.

One-fifth of the amount was taken out on June 23-25, when Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin launched — and promptly negotiated an end to — his short-lived mutiny.

It was the highest surge in demand for cash since Russia announced a military mobilization in the fall of 2022, which also stirred panic and sparked a wave of emigration from the country, according to the RBC news website.