20 Russian Volunteer Units Sign Military Contracts – Defense Ministry

Updated with Shoigu's 50,000 volunteer fighters figure.

More than 20 Russian volunteer detachments fighting alongside regular soldiers in Ukraine have signed contracts with the military, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday.

“The signed contracts define the legal regulation and activities of the volunteer corps formations in the zone of the ‘special military operation’,” the military said, using the Kremlin’s preferred to term for the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian military officials did not disclose the names and locations of the units.

Earlier this month, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered volunteer detachments to sign contracts with the military, arguing that it would improve combat effectiveness.

Shoigu said Thursday that over 50,000 volunteers have signed up alongside 114,000 contract soldiers in Russia's latest recruitment drive.