Russia's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, in Photos
Russia's flagship economic showcase, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), took place under the shadow of the war in Ukraine and Moscow's resulting economic isolation for the second year in a row.
With Western leaders and business executives boycotting SPIEF for a second year running, this year's event mainly saw foreign guests from former Soviet countries, Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Cuba.
Inside the exhibition space, Russian companies and government bodies attempted to put on displays of technological innovation and savvy — to sometimes unsettling results.
Here is a look at photos from the four-day event:
With Western leaders and business executives boycotting SPIEF for a second year running, this year's event mainly saw foreign guests from former Soviet countries, Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Cuba.
Inside the exhibition space, Russian companies and government bodies attempted to put on displays of technological innovation and savvy — to sometimes unsettling results.
Here is a look at photos from the four-day event:
Ramil Sitdikov / RIA Novosti Photohost agency
Svetlana Shevchenko / RIA Novosti Photohost agency
Pavel Bedniakov / RIA Novosti Photohost agency
Alexei Nikolsky / RIA Novosti Photohost agency
Maxim Bogodvid / RIA Novosti Photohost agency
Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti Photohost agency
Maxim Bogodvid / RIA Novosti Photohost agency
Pavel Bedniakov / RIA Novosti Photohost agency
Ramil Sitdikov / RIA Novosti Photohost agency
Alexander Wilf / RIA Novosti Photohost agency
Mikhail Kireev / RIA Novosti Photohost agency
Kirill Zykov / RIA Novosti Photohost agency
Alexei Danichev / RIA Novosti Photohost agency
Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti Photohost agency
Alexander Wilf / RIA Novosti Photohost agency
Ramil Sitdikov / RIA Novosti Photohost agency