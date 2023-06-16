Russia's St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, in Photos

Russia's flagship economic showcase, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), took place under the shadow of the war in Ukraine and Moscow's resulting economic isolation for the second year in a row.



With Western leaders and business executives boycotting SPIEF for a second year running, this year's event mainly saw foreign guests from former Soviet countries, Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Cuba.



Inside the exhibition space, Russian companies and government bodies attempted to put on displays of technological innovation and savvy — to sometimes unsettling results.



Here is a look at photos from the four-day event: