In Photos: Ukraine's Dnipro River Dries Up in Zaporizhzhia Following Kakhovka Dam Collapse

The Kakhovka dam, a critical dam holding back a major water reservoir on the Dnipro River, was destroyed last Tuesday, sparking an environmental and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine's Kherson region.

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for causing the collapse of the dam.

In areas upriver from the dam in the Zaporizhzhia region, the sudden fall in water level on the Dnipro River has also had significant impacts, jeopardizing water sources for farmland and revealing long-lost relics.
A local resident looks at an old barge which appeared after the water level in the Dnipro River sharply dropped.
Alina Smutko / Reuters
The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River as the level of water in the Kakhovka Reservoir continues to decrease, Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, central Ukraine.

The Kakhovka dam's collapse raised fears that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could lose the water needed to cool its reactors. But the UN nuclear watchdog said there is no short-term risk to the plant following the dam breach.
Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform / ABACAPRESS.COM / Reuters
Deminers stand next to the wreckage of an S-300 rocket, which fell in the Dnipro River months before and became visible after the water level sharply dropped following the Kakhovka dam's destruction, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
Alina Smutko / Reuters
A view of the dried-up bank of the Dnipro River in Zaporizhzhia.
Vladyslav Smilianets / Reuters
A city beach covered with rubbish in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
Alina Smutko / Reuters
On the island of Khortytsia, the drop in the water level in the Dnipro River opened another page in the island's history: the remains of wooden bridges built in 1944 that had been underwater for almost 70 years.
Khortytsia National Reserve
A local resident cleans a city beach which became full of rubbish after the water level in the Dnipro River sharply dropped.
Alina Smutko / Reuters
Residents of Zaporizhzhia walk through the mud of the Dnipro River.
Anatolii Stepanov / AFP
Residents of Zaporizhzhia walk through the mud of the Dnipro River.
Anatolii Stepanov / AFP
Residents of Zaporizhzhia walk through the mud of the Dnipro river.
Anatolii Stepanov / AFP
