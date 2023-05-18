Russian Pop Diva Writes Letter in Support of Opposition Mayor on Trial

Russian pop icon Alla Pugacheva published a letter Thursday in support of opposition activist and former Yekaterinburg Mayor Yevgeny Roizman, who is standing trial for comments about the Ukraine conflict.
“I hope that the judiciary's foresight, integrity and independence are not completely lost in our long-suffering society and that you are undoubtedly following the current situation in the country,” read the letter, which was addressed to the judge overseeing Roizman’s Thursday court hearing.
“The future of our country lies with such people as Roizman, who live [to serve] the interests not only of citizens in their region, but also the interests citizens of the whole country. Yes! He protects, as he can, as his soul commands — [he is] a real patriot.”
Roizman, a prominent Kremlin critic and popular former mayor, is one of the few leading opposition figures who remain in Russia and have not yet been jailed.
In August, Russian authorities opened a criminal probe against him for "discrediting" the Russian army over comments he made about the invasion of Ukraine.
Russian prosecutors on Thursday requested a fine of more than $3,000 for Roizman.
The prosecutor was cited by Russian news agencies as urging the judge to "find Yevgeny Roizman guilty and impose a fine of 260,000 rubles (around $3,250)."
Roizman was placed on the Russian Justice Ministry's list of "foreign agents" in November.
“You have to make a difficult decision, to not be afraid of exonerating Yevgeny Vadimovich Roizman and let him go free,” Pugacheva’s letter continued.
However, the judge overseeing the court hearing declined to review the singer’s appeal.
Pugacheva, Russia’s most beloved pop singer whose musical career spans back to the Soviet period, herself came out against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in September, when she wrote in an Instagram post that Russian boys were dying for "illusory goals."
She, along with her children and husband, comedian Maxim Galkin — who was also designated a “foreign agent” by Russia last year — now live in Israel.