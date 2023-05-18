Russian Pop Diva Writes Letter in Support of Opposition Mayor on Trial

Russian pop icon Alla Pugacheva published a letter Thursday in support of opposition activist and former Yekaterinburg Mayor Yevgeny Roizman, who is standing trial for comments about the Ukraine conflict.

“I hope that the judiciary's foresight, integrity and independence are not completely lost in our long-suffering society and that you are undoubtedly following the current situation in the country,” read the letter, which was addressed to the judge overseeing Roizman’s Thursday court hearing.

“The future of our country lies with such people as Roizman, who live [to serve] the interests not only of citizens in their region, but also the interests citizens of the whole country. Yes! He protects, as he can, as his soul commands — [he is] a real patriot.”

Roizman, a prominent Kremlin critic and popular former mayor, is one of the few leading opposition figures who remain in Russia and have not yet been jailed.