Russia Jails Ex-Soldier 13 Years for Treason – State Agencies

A Russian military court has sentenced a former soldier from a western region bordering Ukraine to 13 years in prison on treason charges, the state-run TASS news agency reported Friday.

According to Interfax, Artyom Semyonov was detained on March 30, 2022, on accusations of treason that the news agency noted was committed before Russia invaded Ukraine one month earlier.

Moscow’s Second Western Military Garrison Court found Semyonov guilty on Thursday.



Russia’s court system registered Semyonov’s case more than a year later in April 2023 and the verdict was handed out this week.