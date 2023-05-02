Russia Evacuates 200 Diplomats, Civilians From Sudan as Fighting Intensifies

Russia has evacuated more than 200 of its diplomats and other Russian nationals from Sudan as fighting between the country's army chief and paramilitaries entered its third week, state media reported Tuesday.

The first two Russian Defense Ministry transport aircraft landed outside Moscow in the morning, according to footage published by the military’s Zvezda broadcaster.

The outlet said Russia’s evacuees also included citizens of ex-Soviet republics and other states that had requested Moscow’s assistance.

On Monday a U.S.-operated evacuation ship arrived in Saudi Arabia carrying more than 300 civilians from multiple countries, Saudi state media said.

Another Saudi ship also docked in Jeddah with evacuees from Sudan, adding to the more than 5,400 civilians the kingdom has received.