Second Russian Pipeline Delay Sign That China Holds 'Upper Hand' — Analysts

A massive new gas pipeline to China could help reduce Russia's reliance on European buyers, but analysts say the project reveals a growing imbalance between the longtime strategic allies.

Beijing emerged as an economic lifeline for Moscow last year, above all for its energy purchases, after Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine cut Russia off from many of its crucial export markets.

Moscow is confident that the new pipeline, Power of Siberia 2, will move forward, but Beijing has so far avoided making an explicit commitment to the project.

Analysts say the lagging response shows an imbalance between the two countries that favors Beijing in energy deals, as well as China's wariness of becoming overly reliant on Russian fuel.

The project was discussed during Chinese President Xi Jinping's summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week, with Putin declaring that "all agreements have been reached" on the Power of Siberia 2 project.