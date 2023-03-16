Russian Opposition Ex-Mayor Roizman Detained Over Social Media Post

Russian police have detained opposition politician and former Yekaterinburg Mayor Yevgeny Roizman over a social media post in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the local media outlet It’s My City reported Thursday.

Roizman allegedly posted a video clip briefly showing the logo of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, which was outlawed as an "extremist" organization in 2021, on social media platform VKontakte last February, according to police.

His lawyer Vladislav Idamzhapov confirmed to Russian news agencies that Roizman had been detained, but said his client hadn’t shared the video.

"We immediately state that Yevgeny Roizman did not take part in this offense, as he never had a personal account on VKontakte and never used this social media," Idamzhapov told the state-run TASS news agency.