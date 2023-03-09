In Photos: Russia, Ukraine Celebrate International Women's Day in Wartime
People in Russia and Ukraine celebrated International Women's Day on Wednesday amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
International Women's Day, which has been celebrated in both countries since the Soviet era, primarily involves women receiving flowers and congratulations on their contributions to society.
Beyond the flowers and gifts, March 8 is also a day when women's rights activists in both countries call for greater equality.
Here's a look at the celebrations in Russia and Ukraine:
Sergey Bobok / AFP
president.gov.ua
president.gov.ua
Sergey Bobok / AFP
Alexander Reka / TASS
Denis Voronin / Moskva News Agency
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency
Ilya Pitalev / kremlin.ru
Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency