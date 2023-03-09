Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

In Photos: Russia, Ukraine Celebrate International Women's Day in Wartime

People in Russia and Ukraine celebrated International Women's Day on Wednesday amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

International Women's Day, which has been celebrated in both countries since the Soviet era, primarily involves women receiving flowers and congratulations on their contributions to society.

Beyond the flowers and gifts, March 8 is also a day when women's rights activists in both countries call for greater equality.

Here's a look at the celebrations in Russia and Ukraine:
Women dance to mark International Women's Day at Freedom Square in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.
Sergey Bobok / AFP
At the Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented state awards to women who have distinguished themselves in the defense of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
president.gov.ua
Awards were handed to women serving in the military as well as women working in civilian professions.

One of the state awards was granted posthumously to an unnamed civilian woman.
president.gov.ua
Ukrainian activists attend a rally to honor women's experiences during the war and to mark International Women's Day at Freedom Square in Kharkiv.
Sergey Bobok / AFP
A Russian fighter pictured sending congratulations to women at a checkpoint in the Luhansk People's Republic.
Alexander Reka / TASS
Police officers congratulate women and give them flowers in the Moscow metro.
Denis Voronin / Moskva News Agency
March 8 celebrations in Moscow.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Emergencies ministry employees also congratulated women in the Moscow Metro to mark the holiday.
Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency
Russian President Vladimir Putin presented state awards to prominent Russian women at the Kremlin's Catherine Hall.

A journalist working in Ukraine's southern Kherson region which is largely controlled by Russian forces and a doctor in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region were among the recipients.
Ilya Pitalev / kremlin.ru
March 8 celebrations in Moscow.
Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency
March 8 celebrations in Moscow.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

More image galleries

distorted legacy

Russian Communists Mark 70-Year Anniversary of Stalin's Death

Stalin's image has been gradually restored in Russia in recent decades despite the atrocities carried out under his rule.
1 Min read
widening network

In Photos: Moscow Metro Inaugurates 'World's Longest' Circle Line

Costing an estimated $6.6 billion to build, the line is one of the largest infrastructure projects in Russia in recent decades.
1 Min read
ice and fire

In Photos: Russians Welcome Winter's End with Maslenitsa Festivities

Maslenitsa, which is rooted in ancient Slavic tradition, involves the burning of effigies, wearing traditional costumes, singing and dancing.
1 Min read
military fatigue

The Photos That Have Defined Russia's One-Year Invasion of Ukraine

In the early hours of Feb. 24, 2022, after months of posturing and threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to launch an all-out assault...
1 Min read