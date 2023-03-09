In Photos: Russia, Ukraine Celebrate International Women's Day in Wartime

People in Russia and Ukraine celebrated International Women's Day on Wednesday amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.



International Women's Day, which has been celebrated in both countries since the Soviet era, primarily involves women receiving flowers and congratulations on their contributions to society.



Beyond the flowers and gifts, March 8 is also a day when women's rights activists in both countries call for greater equality.



Here's a look at the celebrations in Russia and Ukraine: