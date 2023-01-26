Russian Military Crimes Surge Nearly Threefold in 2022

Russian soldiers were nearly three times more likely to be accused of crimes against military service including desertion and insubordination in 2022 than the previous year, the Prosecutor General's Office has said.

Courts issued 2,835 guilty verdicts for crimes against military service out of 3,047 cases opened in 2022, the RBC news website reported Wednesday, citing lawyer Maxim Grebenyukt.

That compares to 1,089 convictions and 1,514 overall cases in the same category reported in 2021.

Crimes related to "failure to obey orders" and "unauthorized abandonment of the unit" saw the highest year-on-year increases, according to Grebenyuk, who runs the Military Ombudsman online community.

The Prosecutor General's Office statistics do not specify the numbers for each specific crime under the Criminal Code article on "crimes against military service," which is made up of 22 different crimes, Grebenyuk said.